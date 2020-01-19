|
|
Mary Dana Baker
Dec 20, 1922 - Oct 5, 2019Mary Dana Baker, known as MD to all her many friends, died peacefully at the age of 96. She was born in Pasadena to Donald and Hildreth Markham West and was a distant relative of Richard Henry Dana and granddaughter of Governor Henry Markham. She attended Pomona College where she made many lifelong friends and where she met her future husband James A. Baker who was in the U.S. Army pre-meteorology program at Pomona. They were married October 11, 1946 and moved to Berkeley where Mr. Baker enrolled in the graduate program in mathematics. MD enjoyed life to the fullest and loved, hiking, rock climbing, sailing, tennis, bridge, playing the piano, cooking gardening, and travelling and especially being with friends and family. She read voraciously and birthday cards from her were special with poems and rhymes. She was predeceased by her husband and her daughter but continued to live in the family home in Berkeley. In her later years she was cared for by many wonderful caregivers and especially enjoyed her visits from Nate Rose and his dogs Trixie and Spiff with whom she formed a special bond.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020