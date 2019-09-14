|
Mary Elizabeth (Canney) De La MoraMary De La Mora was born on August 15, 1932 in Montreal, Wisconsin. She passed away on the morning of September 11, 2019.
Mary graduated from the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Milwaukee, WI. She was a career registered nurse who loved nursing and worked in many different hospitals. Her nursing career began in Southview Isolation Hospital in Milwaukee before she moved to California.
She was employed at the following San Francisco Hospitals: Children's Hospital, Laguna Honda, the Veteran's Administration, and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Mary was married in 1959 to Gilbert J. De La Mora at St. Brendan Church in San Francisco. In 2013 Mary and Gilbert moved to Davis, CA. Mary is survived by her sons Kevin, Thomas and John and their families including four grandchildren. Kevin and his wife Terri have two children: daughter Nicole Williamson (Steve), and son LT Brian De La Mora, US Navy. Thomas and his wife Sally have two daughters: LT Shelby Gillis, US Navy (Luke), and Kelly De La Mora.
She was a Eucharistic Minister and a lector at St. Brendan Church, and was an avid long distance and marathon runner.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Gilbert J. De La Mora, her parents Clarence and Florence Canney of Montreal, WI, her sisters Marjorie Barry, Kay Hooseman, Barbara Cirimele, and brother William Canney. Mary is survived by sister Eileen Ponte (W. Kingston, RI).
Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Atria Covell Gardens for their loving care. A funeral service will be held at St. James Church in Davis on September 17 at 10 AM, with private internment at a later date. Obituary and photos can also be seen at www.smith-funeral.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019