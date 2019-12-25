|
Mary Catherine DeelyPassed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was 71 years old. Beloved wife of Michael Deely for over 50 years. Loving mother of Liam, Alanna, and Laura. Doting grandmother of Olive, Wesley, Desmond, Isobel, and Ava. She is also survived by her kind brother Greg (Robert) and his wife Becky, and also her beloved and loving Dachshund "Rosalie."
Mary was born the youngest of seven children in the coal mining town of Mt. Carmel, PA. She had no car, no hot water, and no indoor plumbing. Yet, she loved her early childhood there. Her father died when she was two. Mary loved school, but by the first or second grade, she left Mt. Carmel with her mother and older siblings and moved to Oxnard, CA where she also enjoyed the sun, the orchards, swimming, and volleyball. She graduated Santa Clara High School at the age of 17. Shortly after, she moved to New York where she worked for a couture shoe maker in Greenwich Village, earning enough money to travel through Europe for six months on her own carrying only the shirt on her back, her camera, and a spare pair of jeans. She eventually returned to California and relocated to San Francisco in the mid to late sixties. She worked at a delicatessen on Geary Blvd where Michael frequented for lunch, and it was there they met.
Mary loved her family more than anything. She doted on her five grandchildren wanting nothing more than to see them happy.
We love you so much, Grammy.
Friends may visit Friday, January 3, 2020 at 5 PM for the Vigil Service at St. Anne's Church, and again Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM for the Funeral Mass. St Anne's Church is located at 850 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019