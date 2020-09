Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Kathleen Dooling



12/19/42 - 8/26/20

AKA: Mary K, K, Twin, Grammy

Loved family and friends & Loved by family and friends.

We hope to celebrate Mary K's life when circumstances allow.

Gifts in Mary K's honor may be made to the Mother Mary Raymond Scholarship, Dominican University of California.



