McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Sr Mary Dorothea Quinn Obituary
Sr Mary Dorothea Quinn CSJ

1934-2019

Sr Mary Dorothea Quinn, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 65 years, died peacefully on November 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Convent in the Parish of St. Thomas the Apostle in San Francisco. She was born in San Francisco on October 27, 1934, the youngest child of James and Mary Quinn. The Family lived on 39th and Anza in the Richmond District and were Parishioners at St. Thomas the Apostle.

After graduating from Star of the Sea Academy in 1954, Sister Mary Dorothea entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. She served in various Catholic High Schools in California, was Principal of St. Helena Catholic School in the Napa Valley, and then served as the Parish Life Director at Immaculate Conception Parish in New Cuyama, California.

Sister Mary Dorothea was especially devoted to her brother James Quinn of Burlingame, who predeceased her, and to her sister Anne Marie Kirkbride of Menlo Park. She loved to travel, enjoyed painting, and closely followed the Giants, Warriors, and 49ers. She is survived by her sister Anne Marie Kirkbride and her sister-in-law Joyce (Ramacciotti) Quinn, as well as by nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 9:30 a.m. on December 4, 2019. The rosary will follow at 10:00 a.m., and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
