Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Mary Ida (Murphy) Dudley

January 2, 1928 – June 22, 2019

Loving wife of the late Joe Dudley. Cherished mother of Kathleen Sheehan, Timothy (Sue), Vincent (Honey), Mary O'Brien, Dolores Matteucci (Glenn), and the late Michael David Dudley. Daughter of Martin and Kate Murphy; sister to Dave. Precious grandmother to Elizabeth Sheehan Knaus (Paul), Joseph (Caitlin), Victoria, Michael and Nicole Dudley, Hannah and Brigid O'Brien, and great-grandma to Charlie and Ian Knaus and George and Eleanor Dudley. Mary Ida grew up on York Street in the Mission District of San Francisco happily surrounded by her many cousins and was a graduate of St. Peter's High School. She absolutely loved Irish music and dancing and she spent many happy times with friends and family at the KRB Hall. She and Joe raised their family in the Ingleside Terraces neighborhood and Mary was always involved in all of the fundraising events hosted by the Mothers Guilds of St. Emydius Grammar School, Mercy High School and Riordan High School. Mary was a Mom of high spirit, boundless energy and everlasting devotion to her family. A special thank you to Selai "Sally" for her extraordinary care and comfort to Mom over the past eight years. Many thanks also to Dr. Francis Charlton, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 27, 10:00am at St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., SF. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 25 to June 27, 2019
