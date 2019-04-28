Mary E. Somers Mary E. Somers, age 91, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Burlingame. Mary was born on August 19, 1927 to the late Elise Anita and Rudolph Vaughan in San Francisco. Mary grew up in San Francisco, graduated from Girls High School in 1945 and Children's Hospital School of Nursing in 1948.

She married the late John Somers in 1950 and moved to Millbrae in 1955 where she resided for the past 63 years. Mary is the loving mother of Steve, Terry, and Tim Somers, and Laurie London (Dave); dear sister of Peggy Murphy; dear grandmother to Kristin (Andrew), Alex (Jackie), and Jake London, Liang and Quin Somers. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.

Mary was a member of St. Dunstan Catholic Church, Senior Advisory Council for the City of Millbrae, and AARP. She worked for three years as a Registered Nurse and eight years as the Director of a Mother-Baby program in San Mateo County. But most important to Mary was her family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday May 6, 11:00 A.M. at St. Dunstan's Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Family and friends are invited to also attend a visitation on Sunday, May 5 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae and the Vigil service at 4:00 P.M. Her family prefers that donations be made to Catholic Charities or to St. Dunstan Church.





