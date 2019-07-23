Resources More Obituaries for Mary Wineberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Eileen Doepel Wineberg

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary Eileen Doepel Wineberg February 2, 1936 - July 16, 2019 Mary Eileen Doepel Wineberg passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, July 16th, 2019. She is survived by her children Kenneth, Kevin, Michael (Pamela), John (Karen) and Patricia (Joseph).

Born in Evanston, IL, Mary grew up on the north shore of Chicago and attended Saints Faith, Hope and Charity and New Trier High School. She attended Barat College of the Sacred Heart and graduated with a B.A. in Home Economics.

After college Mary lived in Pearl Harbor, HI; Northfield, IL; Winnetka, IL and then moved, with her five children, to Hillsborough CA in 1972. Mary thrived in California, serving as President of the PTA, President of the Lucile Packard Foundations Garden Café in Burlingame as well as working as a teacher within the San Mateo Union High School District.

Mary was a devoted Mother and family was the most important thing in her life. Her home was always filled with the amazing aroma of whatever was to be served at the moment. Her special recipes have been handed down through the generations. She loved conversation with anyone that happened to be nearby, and her home was always the social center of the neighborhood. She was generous not only with her time but with providing a home to more than just her own children. There were always extra people at the table for all meals. Mary was a safe place for all that wished to be present in her company. She showed all of us how people should be respected and treated no matter who they were or where they came from. Please and thank you were more than an expectation but a way of life. She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, a nice glass of chilled white wine and travel. To say Mary was determined would be an understatement. Life's struggles were only hurdles to be overcome. She fought her way through all adversity, never giving up hope of the good to come.

Additional survivors include grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher, Troy, Shelby, Dylan, Tommy, Patrick and William.

A service will be held August 1st at 10:30am at St. Charles Catholic Church, 880 Tamarack Ave San Carlos, CA 94070. A gathering to follow at Harbortown Clubhouse on Shoreline Drive in San Mateo.

The family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, 400 Hamilton Ave. Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301.







