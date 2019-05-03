Sister Mary Elise Triglia, RSM Sister Mary Elise Triglia, RSM – in Oakland on April 29, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Manteca, Barbara Elizabeth was the eldest child of Frank and Mary Nutt Triglia. She graduated from Manteca High School in 1940 and earned an R.N. from St. Mary's College of Nursing, San Francisco, in 1943. Barbara entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1944, receiving the religious name Sister Mary Elise, and professed her vows in 1946. She then began a twenty-year nursing ministry at St. Mary's, and Notre Dame Hospitals in San Francisco; St. John's Hospital, Oxnard; Mercy Hospital, Bakersfield; and Mercy Hospital, San Diego. Sister loved children and in 1974 began a long ministry in pediatrics and child care. For four years she was a staff nurse in the children's intensive care nursing unit at Children's Hospital, San Francisco. In 1980 she spent several months with United States Catholic Charities in Thailand, ministering to the sick, especially children. Upon her return Sister Mary Elise began ministering in homes as a respite worker through Community Association for the Retarded and Handicapped, Family Support Services, and the Children's Home Society. Sister had a way with the young and was in turn a very beloved care giver. She was also very creative, and spent her leisure time creating many ceramic pieces, polishing small stones, and cooking tasty meals. She loved making videos and could be seen at many community events documenting the activity for posterity. Sister retired from ministry in 1998 and spent her retirement years in Burlingame, from 2008 to 2013 at Marian Oaks Life Center, and her remaining years at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland. She will be remembered for her love and care for children, her famous children's parties, her quiet unassuming manner, sense of hospitality and creative talents. She is survived by a large extended family and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.

A Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. Services will be at Marian Oaks chapel, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.





