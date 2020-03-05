|
Mary Ellen BoylingBoyling, Mary Ellen peacefully on February 21, 2020 in San Rafael, Ca.
She was born in New York City on May 4, 1930, to Walter J and Virginia Boyling. Survived by her sisters, Virginia Petersen of San Rafael and Barbara Anderson (George) of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, nieces Ellen Leo, Nancy Leo, Laura Leo-Speakman (Michael)and Tracey Harper (Scott) and nephew Craig Anderson. Known as ME, Aunt ME, Dr Boyling or just plain Mary Ellen to family, colleagues and friends she was beloved by all and will be missed.
She attended high school at Fontbonne Hall Academy in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, earned a B.A. degree at St Joseph's College, Brooklyn, a Master's degree at U.C. Berkeley and her Ph.D. At Stanford University. In 1952 she moved to the West Coast and, on arrival in San Francisco it was "love at first sight". Here she began a teaching career that would span 40 years and give many young students a very valuable education in English. For 23 years she headed the English department at the College of Notre Dame, Belmont, Ca. (Now Notre Dame de Namur University).
As a result of a sabbatical teaching stint in Glasgow, Scotland and being introduced to her brother in law's family, Mary Ellen developed an abiding love for Scotland. She also traveled extensively in England.
In addition to her heavy teaching work load, she found time in 1985 to take on responsibility for the preservation of Ralston Hall on the campus. For ten years she developed and executed a highly successful program of tours and exhibits at the mansion. As Curator she appeared several times on TV describing the history of Ralston Hall on the program "America's Castles".
Another of Mary Ellen's passions was photography and she was often seen with a camera taking candid and formal photographs which were acclaimed widely. She also put her skills as a photographer at the service of College of Notre Dame and photographs of many of the school's activities and sites appeared in the school's publicity materials.
As if the foregoing did not encompass a full life, ME has for over 30 years been a congregant at Grace Cathedral. She served as a Healing Minister, an Eucharistic Visitor bringing the consecrated bread and wine from the Eucharist to home bound congregants and even found time to iron the altar linens. A lifetime of devotion will be honored at a Memorial Eucharist Service in the Chapel of Grace at Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St. San Francisco on Thursday, April 23rd at 2.00 pm, a reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Cathedral or a charity of
personal choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Apr. 19, 2020