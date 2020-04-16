|
|
Sister Mary Estelle Small, RSMSister Mary Estelle Small died on April 13, 2020 at the age 89 at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland. Born Inez Marie to Frederick and Elaine Burris Small on July 30, 1930 in Oakland, she was followed by her sister Cecilia 2½ years later. She grew up in Oakland and in Paso Robles when her father was stationed there during WWII.
Inez graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland where she met different communities of religious during vocation day events. She knew she wanted to be a sister but, not wanting to teach, she chose a community with health care ministries. She entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1948, professed her vows in 1951, and was given the religious name Sister Mary Estelle. While still a novice, she learned that only sisters who had nursing degrees before they entered could serve in health care. All others became teachers because the need for them was greater.. By then she felt a strong call to Mercy and was happy in the Community, and so began a 48-year ministry in teaching.
From 1951-60 she taught elementary school in the Bay Area and Southern California. She earned a bachelor's degree in history from Dominican College and a Master's degree in Education from Laverne College in 1964.
For almost 40 years, she taught high school at Mercy in San Francisco and at St. Paul's in Whittier, where she especially enjoyed the co-ed atmosphere. She loved teaching all aspects of history and government and challenged her students to be aware of current events. Newspaper articles were assigned each day followed by weekly quizzes on this material.
Sister had a very matter of fact style, a great sense of humor, and was a lover of books, always ready with titles she would recommend. She was also known for her cooking and craft-making skills, and was resourceful in remaking clothing and using remnants to make serviceable and beautiful garments for people in need.
She is survived by her sister, Cecilia, her nephew Harold Frederick Smith (Robyn), her grandniece and nephew Katharine and Michael Smith, and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.
Funeral services will be held at Marian Oaks chapel, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame after the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020