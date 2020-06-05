Mary Garst
Mary Garst, 83, died May 25, 2020 of non-COVID19 aspiration pneumonia in Oakland California.
Born June 14, 1936, Mary was the youngest child of Roswell and Elizabeth Henak Garst, and was raised on the Garst Home Farm near Coon Rapids, Iowa, now a part of Whiterock Conservancy.
She graduated from Coon Rapids Community School in 1954, and attended Bennington College, Grinnell College and the Alfred School of Art and Design. She lived in Berkeley and Oakland California, had her own pottery studio and was active in the arts and crafts scene. Mental health problems plagued Mary for much of her life. After a serious accident fifteen years ago, she lived in nursing homes, the last six at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland.
Mary was the last surviving family member of her generation, having outlived her parents, Roswell and Elizabeth Henak Garst, and siblings Jane Kamps, Stephen Garst, David Garst and Antonia Lee. She is survived by her nieces and nephews and friends Kai Hennig and Maureen Farrell of Oakland.
Mary donated her body to UCSF for science. Her cremains will later be spread outside the Golden Gate Bridge, and a signature headstone will be placed in the family plot at the Coon Rapids Iowa cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Garst family at 1700 130th Street, Coon Rapids IA 50058 or emailed to lizgarst.lg@gmail.com. Memorial tax-deductible donations may be made to Mercy Retirement & Care Center (www.eldercarealliance.org) or Whiterock Conservancy (www.whiterockconservancy.com).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.