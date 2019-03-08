Mary "Jeanne" Godsoe Mary "Jeanne" Godsoe passed away at home in Pacifica, March 4th 2019.

She was born in Minneapolis, MN to Alan and Alice O'Brien on April 4th 1932.

Jeanne came out to San Francisco where she met and married David Godsoe in 1952.

They chose to settle in Pedro Valley (Pacifica) where they raised their seven children.

Years of family vacations with nine people and a dog in a station wagon made for wonderful memories.



Jeanne was devoted to her family, faith, and friends. She was an avid reader, traveled the world with Dave, and loved her SF Giants. Her involvements included bowling leagues, church and other social clubs, theater, going to movies, and dining out.



Jeanne is preceded by her husband Dave, sister Kit, survived by her sister, Janis, children, David (LuAnn), Bill (Liz), Susan, Kathleen (Matt), Elizabeth, Thomas (Deanna), and James (Lily). Grandchildren, Nirelle, Jessica, Brenden, David, Matthew, Mario, Gustino, Billy, Patrick, Melissa, Ali, Erin, great grandchildren Brodie, Jase, Ethan, and Cadence.



God Bless You, Mom. We love you, and you will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.



Friends may visit Tuesday March 12th, 6pm Chapel By the Sea in Pacifica with vigil to follow at 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday March 13th, 11am St. Peters Church in Pacifica, followed by committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.

