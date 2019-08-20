|
Mary Monica Gover
January 26, 1935 - August 8, 2019Mary was born in Bristol, England and died in San Francisco, California. She found a great wide world to explore and came to the United States by sea on a cargo ship. She lived and worked in South Dakota before moving to San Francisco 56 years ago. San Francisco was the city of her dreams and although she travelled many places in the world, she never wanted to live anywhere else. The city held a special magic for her. Traveling the world brought Mary much joy and satisfaction. She returned often to England and is a much-loved "Great Aunty Mary" to her numerous nieces and nephews.
Her love of all the arts was an inspiration to all her friends. She delighted in going to Museums, live shows, the Symphony and the Opera. Mary was an avid reader, always ready with suggestions of new titles from her eclectic library. Mary especially enjoyed long walks with frequent stops for coffee and conversation. She even walked a 1/2 marathon at the age of 68.
Mary was an avid tennis player and a swimmer with a beautiful breaststroke.
After retiring from the medical offices of Drs. Ben and Jess Shenson, she worked for California Artists Management for 11 years, and volunteered as a teacher's aide at Redding Elementary School. She delighted in working with the children and they loved her. Mary shepherded and entertained, with her lovely sense of humor, many a child both at school and among her family and friends. She was so full of life and passion for life. She was a role model and inspired us all to have our own adventures.
Her warmth, kindness and marvelous sense of humor endeared her to us all. And like a wonderful painting, or poem, or piece of music, that suddenly pops into mind and gives joy, she will be remembered. We miss her.
Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary
How does your garden grow?
Well planted, it grows
Your spirit thrives
For all of us who loved you
Mary requested no funeral, but she didn't say we couldn't party just a little and share our memories of a remarkable life well lived. She suggested a cup of coffee at Cafe Trieste on a Saturday afternoon.
A Mary Gover Memorial fund has been established in San Francisco to continue Mary's gentle encouragement and support of students as they acquire literacy skills and revel in the joys of reading. Contributions to this fund may be made out to Redding Elementary School and sent to the attention of Sharon Robinson @ Redding Elementary School, 1421 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019