Mary Bridget GriffinPassed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 60 years to Jim; wonderful mom to Gerald and Diane; loving Nana to Luke. Mary was born in Ireland then immigrated to San Francisco in the 1960s. She was devoted to her family and a loyal friend. She loved to travel, garden and read. She had a kind heart and will be missed terribly.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30 at 11am at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019