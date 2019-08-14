|
Mary Ann Guaraglia
June 4, 1929 - August 13, 2019Passed away on August 13, 2019. Mary was born on June 4, 1929 in South San Francisco to Giovanni & Catarina Veglia (Cerruti). As the youngest in her family, she was nicknamed "Babe" and that name stayed with her for her lifetime. She and her husband, John, were married at All Soul's Church in SSF on May 15, 1954. They celebrated 63 years together until his death in September, 2017. Mary is survived by her caring daughters Denise Guaraglia and Carol Ross (son-in-law Scott) and her cherished grandchildren Katie, Andrew & Emily Ross. Her sisters, Angela Baffico, Dorothy Ferreira and Brother Til Marcenaro, predeceased her. Her dear sister, Carmel Saco, and cousin Gemma Veglia also survive Mary. She was the loving "Auntie Mamie" to numerous nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her friend and caregiver Mirriam Santiago for her dedication and compassion.
Mary attended South SF High School and graduated with the class of '47. She was known for her amazing Italian cooking, constant compassion for others, strong faith and generous style. She was an avid sports fan and loved her SF Bay Area sports teams. To know Mary was to love her. She will sorely be missed.
Services will be held at St. Veronica's Church in SSF on Friday, August 16th at 1pm, to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name can be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice (1700 South Amphlett Blvd. Suite 110, San Mateo, CA 94402)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019