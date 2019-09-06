|
|
Mary Carol Hehir
At rest on September 1, 2019. Loving wife for 41 years of the late L. Thomas Hehir Jr. She is survived by her three beloved children, Judy Hehir (John Murphy), Tom Hehir (René Villa), and Mary Kate Olson (John). Loving Mimi to Nicholas and Kara Flageollet, Daniel, Emily, and Andrew Olson. Also survived by her adored sister Pat Clark, brother-in-law Larry Clark, sister-in-law Gail Hehir, late brother-in law William B. Hehir, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends near and far who she considered family.
Mary Carol Hartney was born in San Francisco on December 21, 1925 to Julia and Michael Hartney, first generation Irish Americans. She was a proud native San Franciscan. She embraced her Irish heritage and loved growing up in the Sunset district with her family and "Irish cousins," whose friendships lasted her entire life.
Mary graduated from St. Anne of the Sunset grammar school, Presentation High School, and attended St. Mary's of Notre Dame College in South Bend, Indiana.
Mary had an adventurous spirit, beautiful laugh and the gifts of humor, generosity, and hospitality. She was an artist and always noticed beauty in the world.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, whether at her home in San Francisco, the deck at Lake Tahoe, or at Nazareth House where she enjoyed her final years. At Nazareth house she loved her art, knitting, and book club. She treasured her dear friends most of all.
Mary lived a life of service and was a dedicated volunteer. She was Mother's Club President at St. Anne, President of the Volunteer Auxiliary at Youth Guidance Center, and served on the Board of Regents at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption. She founded the Docent program at the Cathedral with a mission to share its magnificence with the City of San Francisco and welcome visitors from around the world.
She was awarded the St. Joseph's award by the Archbishop in 2004 for her service to the Cathedral.
The Hehir Family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff and community at Nazareth House for their loving care of Mary and express appreciation for the friendship and comfort she found at her final home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Nazareth House, 245 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA 94903, or a .
Friends and family are invited to a Rosary on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 1111 Gough Street, San Francisco.
Mary will be laid to rest with her parents and beloved husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019