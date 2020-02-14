Home

Mary H Herget, Ph.D

July 13, 1948 – December 1, 2019

Mary was a world re-nowned educator and clinical psychologist; a discerning ear connected to a keen intellect and a very loyal and trusted friend.
Mary's father was a distinguished US diplomat and she grew up in Italy, Viet Nam, Japan, Germany and L.A. She attended Manhattanville College for her BA; USC Graduate School for her Masters and her Ph.D at the California Graduate School of Marital and Family Therapy.
Her professional life as a well-known clinical psychologist was spent in San Francisco. She served as Clinical Director at the Redwood Center for 18 years and Adjunct Professor at Cal State U., Hayward. She was Director of Intensive Clinical Training Program for 18 years at Argosy University. Mary won numerous Outstanding Professor Awards during her 38 years teaching.
Please join us to celebrate Mary's full and unique life on Saturday, March 7, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Elks Club, 450 Post Street, San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers, as Mary was passionate about micro loans for women, the family asks that donations be made in her name to: donate.worldvision.org/give/economic-empowerment
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
