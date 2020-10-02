Mary Hoexter
August 24, 1922 – September 30, 2020
Mary Hoexter passed away peacefully September 30, 2020, in Palo Alto, California, after obtaining the ripe old age of 98. Mary was born in 1922, in San Francisco, a fourth generation Californian descended from Gold Rush prospectors and merchants. She was raised in San Francisco and continued a life-long love of the city and of California. A long-time resident of Berkeley with her beloved husband, Hank, she (with Hank) moved to Palo Alto in 2010, where her final home was the Moldaw Family Residences, and where she and Hank greatly enjoyed the friendship of fellow residents. Mary leaves son David and daughter-in-law Judie; grandsons David and wife, Diana, Jonas and wife Rachel, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Forrest, Alex, Ben, Cosimo, Maya, Liam and Joey. Mary was predeceased by her parents Emanuel (Mannie) and Fannie (Judah) Rosenthal, her brother Richard, and her daughter Susan.
Mary was a quiet, undemanding woman, always available for support but never pushing herself or her opinions onto others. She was an avid student of California Jewish History and co-authored several articles with son David on family forebears. She was a lover of nature, the environment, hiking, and travel. She remembered her first hike, on her father's shoulders in Yosemite. She met Hank on a hike on Mount Tamalpais in 1946, and they trekked the Himalayas in the 1990s. Her last hike was 4-1/2 miles, in Yosemite, in June 2018. Joining her in Yosemite to celebrate her 96th birthday were her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and spouses, and great-grandchildren!
In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity
would be most appreciated. A couple of Mary's favorites were the Nature Conservancy and the Magnes Museum in Berkeley (where she volunteered for decades). The family wishes to express its thanks in particular to the loving and caring staff of the Moldaw Residences in Palo Alto, whose devotion and love were palpable. Also, thanks to Pathways Hospice, and to the caregivers and nurses of CareIndeed and AmiCare, who provided loving and caring support in Mary's final days.
An in-person memorial service is contemplated, but delayed due to COVID.