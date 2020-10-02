1/1
Mary Hoexter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hoexter
August 24, 1922 – September 30, 2020
Mary Hoexter passed away peacefully September 30, 2020, in Palo Alto, California, after obtaining the ripe old age of 98. Mary was born in 1922, in San Francisco, a fourth generation Californian descended from Gold Rush prospectors and merchants. She was raised in San Francisco and continued a life-long love of the city and of California. A long-time resident of Berkeley with her beloved husband, Hank, she (with Hank) moved to Palo Alto in 2010, where her final home was the Moldaw Family Residences, and where she and Hank greatly enjoyed the friendship of fellow residents. Mary leaves son David and daughter-in-law Judie; grandsons David and wife, Diana, Jonas and wife Rachel, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Forrest, Alex, Ben, Cosimo, Maya, Liam and Joey. Mary was predeceased by her parents Emanuel (Mannie) and Fannie (Judah) Rosenthal, her brother Richard, and her daughter Susan.

Mary was a quiet, undemanding woman, always available for support but never pushing herself or her opinions onto others. She was an avid student of California Jewish History and co-authored several articles with son David on family forebears. She was a lover of nature, the environment, hiking, and travel. She remembered her first hike, on her father's shoulders in Yosemite. She met Hank on a hike on Mount Tamalpais in 1946, and they trekked the Himalayas in the 1990s. Her last hike was 4-1/2 miles, in Yosemite, in June 2018. Joining her in Yosemite to celebrate her 96th birthday were her son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and spouses, and great-grandchildren!

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be most appreciated. A couple of Mary's favorites were the Nature Conservancy and the Magnes Museum in Berkeley (where she volunteered for decades). The family wishes to express its thanks in particular to the loving and caring staff of the Moldaw Residences in Palo Alto, whose devotion and love were palpable. Also, thanks to Pathways Hospice, and to the caregivers and nurses of CareIndeed and AmiCare, who provided loving and caring support in Mary's final days.

An in-person memorial service is contemplated, but delayed due to COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved