Mary Hogikyan

Mary L. Hogikyan

August 10, 1923 - September 20, 2020

Mary Louise Hogikyan (nee Manougian) was called for new adventures elsewhere at age 97. She will join her parents, Jevan and Iskouhi, and brother Paul.

An eternal optimist, Mary was always smiling with a tremendously generous heart. Mary was a native San Franciscan born August 10, 1923. She is survived by her son Vaughn Hovanessian, sister-in-law Helen Manougian (late Paul), nephew and niece Gregory Manougian (Karen) and Paula Boghossian (John) and their families, cousins, Harry Manougian (Kathy) and Kathee Kuzirian (late Mike) and their families, and many dear friends.

Mary's family operated the famed Texas Chili café on Market Street for many years. After it closed to make way for BART, Mary cared for her mother in the same household with her son Vaughn. She was always available for babysitting her niece and nephew with Iskouhi often doing the cooking – despite being blind.

After attending Commerce High School in San Francisco; Mary worked alternately as an administrative assistant and legal secretary at CW Marwedel, storied law firm Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro, and executive secretary Potlach Corporation and the Bank of America.

She loved the City and all the glamour that came with it – shopping at City of Paris, Gumps, and the many uniquely San Francisco destinations.

Mary was married briefly to the late Dr. Azad Hogikyan. As a single mother she was steadfastly independent, courageous, hard working and devoted to her family, church and Armenian community. She was a member of Eastern Star, Armenian General Benevolent Union and St. John Armenian Church and supported numerous charitable endeavors. She served as the church organist for many years and led many humanitarian projects including travel to Armenia to deliver aid and support following Armenia's independence from the Soviet Union. Later, she was highly involved with resettling families emigrating from Baku, Azerbaijan to the U.S. in the 1980's. Working closely with Bishop Aris Shirvanian, she would meet families at the airport and see they had homes to settle into.

Mary loved keeping busy with the arts, worldwide travel with friends and learning new skills. Upon retirement she was an enthusiastic volunteer docent at the San Francisco Academy of Sciences.

In recent years she was assisted by dedicated caregivers and routinely visited by family and friends, but no one more than her son, Vaughn. Mary will rest in peace at Cypress Lawn. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to St. John Armenian Apostolic Church, 275 Olympia Way, San Francisco, CA 94131.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store