Mary Y.G. Hom
January 14, 1928 - February 27, 2020Mary Y.G. Hom, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away with family by her side at the age of 92 on February 27th, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents Jimmie Yee and Kan Oi Yee; her loving husband, Tommy J. Hom; and is survived by her brother Kevin Yee. Mary was the matriarch of a large family including 7 children: Carolyn (Winson), Thomas (Lisha), Evelyn (Dan), Raymond, Lillian (Alton), Wayne (Sharon), and Nancy (Ray, deceased). Besides Mary's children, she is survived by 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of those who visited her during her last few months. The wake is at 6:30PM, Saturday, March 7th, and funeral service at 11AM, Sunday, March 8th, both at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary at 4545 Geary Blvd, SF, CA. The burial and internment (following the funeral) is at Cypress Lawn Cemetery, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020