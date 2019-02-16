Mary Isham May 18, 1949 - February 3, 2019 Mary Margaret Isham died peacefully surrounded by loving friends at her San Francisco home on February 3, 2019 after a 20 year struggle with a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas.



Mary was born on May 18, 1949 in the small farm town of Fowler, Indiana where her parents were prominent citizens. Her Indiana family thought of her as "crazy Mary from California," though at heart she was always a Hoosier. Mary's parents died during her childhood, which influenced the rest of her life. After graduation from Indiana University Nursing School, Mary began her remarkable career at Children's Psychiatric Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. She moved to California in 1974. Mary worked in the SF City & County Jails, Juvenile Hall and founded and directed the pioneering school health center at Mission High. Mary's enthusiasm for adolescent medicine was contagious. She influenced many friends to join the field. Mary's illness forced her to abandon her career, a deep regret.



Mary was a proud butch dyke with a passion for social justice. She fought for the rights of women, people of color and the LGBTQ community. She fervently believed in health care for all.



After her diagnosis, Mary joined Art for Recovery at UCSF and considered it a lifeline. Her art is on display at the lobby of Bakar Cancer Hospital, UCSF Mission Bay, 1855 4th St., SF, until April 30



Mary was grateful to her healthcare team of physicians and integrative practitioners. She also received much support from the various communities in which she participated, including Commonweal, Death Café, the Mortals group, Sunflower Wellness, Toni Littlejohn's Wild Carrots art studio and the Tatanka Luta Tiospaye (Red Buffalo Clan). She was a pipe carrier in the Lakota lineage of Ellen Fishburn, to whom she was devoted.



Mary assembled a loving support team whom she considered family: Annie Borgenicht, Micky Duxberry, Nancy Evens, Suzi Goldmacher, Shuli Goodman, Amy Halio, Judy Olasov, Betsy Strausberg, Kay Taylor, Dafna Wu and many others too numerous to name.



She is survived by her siblings Bill, Jim (LynnAnn) and Kate (Rick), cousin Jim Sheetz (Chris), uncle Bob Sheetz, goddaughter Arianna Thomasburger, Blane Lyon, Dakota Fine and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of Mary's life will take place at The Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse located at 2020 Addison St., Berkeley, on April 28, 2019 from 11-2:30.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Art for Recovery (http://makeagift.ucsf.edu/afr), Charlotte Maxwell Clinic, Huckleberry House, KPFA radio, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, The Women's Cancer Resource Center

