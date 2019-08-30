|
|
Mary Jane (Flynn) Hamblin
Oct. 5, 1942 - June 14, 2019She was the beloved mother of Jon and Dan Mauer, beautiful and loyal wife to Keith Hamblin and grandmother of 7. She was born in Maryland to the late James & Winifred Flynn & spent her childhood on both the east coast and San Francisco where she enjoyed many adventures with her loving family including 3 older brothers and 2 younger sisters. She attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and during those years made many loyal friendships she holds to this day, including her oldest and dearest friend who didn't leave her side the last week of her life: Margaret Silva. Mary Jane also attended San Francisco State and worked over 30 years in the retail grocery business, with the bulk at Sunset Super and for the Falletti family. After she retired, she lived in San Carlos, Sacramento and San Jose where she shared many happy days with her dog Muffy and riding her scooter visiting with friends. She also enjoyed eating out, attending her grandson's sporting events as well as taking trips around the Bay Area and to Hawaii, Europe including the British Isles, Spain and Portugal. She was a selfless, amazingly positive person who touched so many lives and fought to live despite many health set-backs over the last 15 years. She was a proud, single mother who loved her sons fiercely, passionate caregiver, fun-loving friend, attentive sister, sweet grandmother and the best mother-n-law and will be forever missed. A Memorial mass and service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 794 Calero Ave in San Jose.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019