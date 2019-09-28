|
Mary Jane Kunz
June 7, 1936 - September 24, 2019Mary Jane Kunz passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning. With a constant pulse on life, she was perpetually en vogue with the latest fashion, in-touch with the best shopping, ahead of the curve with the hottest stocks on Wall Street, and an early adopter of the latest technology – her grandchildren would marvel at the unannounced Nordstrom packages "from Nana" that were always right on target. Never shy in expressing her opinion, Mary Jane's unabashed wit, refreshing candor, timeless phrases, and unwavering love for her family will be remembered always.
Mary Jane Heinrich was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Menlo Park before high school by way of Cheyenne,Wyoming. She graduated from Menlo Atherton High School, having already met her future husband while teaching him in dance class. Mary Jane and Jerry Kunz married after graduating from San Jose State University and raised their three daughters in San Mateo. She taught for over twenty years at United Methodist Nursery School, cherishing the interaction with the three-year-olds and providing wise guidance to their parents. Throughout the years, Mary Jane enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge with her family and friends and tending to her beloved garden. She was an active member at the Hillsborough Racquet Club, PGCC, Monday Bridge, Book Clubs, WOW's, and Garden Club and her friends will miss her dearly.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jerry; her devoted daughters and son-in-law – Linda Carney, Marsha Kunz, and Cheryl Quinn (Chris); six loving grandchildren –Kyle Quinn (Stefanie), Hannah Carney, Alli Quinn, Natalie Carney, Riley Quinn, and Jeff Carney; and three cherished great grandchildren– Emmett, Charlotte, and Eleanor Quinn.
The family will hold a private service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019