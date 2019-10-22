|
|
Mary Elizabeth JohnstonMary Elizabeth Johnston – a loving wife, mother and grandmother, proud Democrat, fanatical Giants fan and devout Catholic – died October 18 at her home at The Sequoias in San Francisco. She was 89.Mary and her husband Richard (Dick) moved to San Francisco to be with their two daughters and four of their grandchildren in 1998. As far back as 1970, when she accompanied Dick here on a business trip, she had said, "If I were young, I would move to San Francisco and I would never leave."
Mary was born in 1929 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to William and Mary Reynders. Her father was an immigrant from Holland who supported his family during the Great Depression by working various jobs before finishing his work life at the Fort Howard paper mill in Green Bay; her mother had been a schoolteacher. She and her two sisters Teresa and Ann shared one bed throughout their childhood during the Depression and World War II. Their brother Bill served in the U.S. Navy.
Mary excelled in school. She was her high school class salutatorian in Green Bay, and started nurse's training in Evanston, Ill., at age 17.
On her way home from her hospital shift in downtown Chicago on New Year's Eve 1950, Mary was approached on the street by a strange young man who asked her, "Are you going my way?" She replied, "Which way are you going?"
They went in the same direction for the rest of her life.
Mary and Dick married in 1952; she supported him through law school while working at Cook County Hospital. About nine months after they married, they had a daughter, Kay. Ten months later their son Rich (Kay's "Irish twin") arrived, followed in short order by Mark and Carolyn.
They raised their children in various suburbs of Chicago and New York, as Dick was transferred hither and yon. From 1966 to 1982, they lived in Mountain Lakes, N.J., where Mary worked as a school nurse and taught health classes.
Mary had strong views, which she rarely kept to herself. During the early 1970s, her family asked her to give up talking about Richard Nixon for Lent because her rants dominated dinner conversation.
Mary, a perpetual optimist, always felt that she led a charmed life and was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren, all of whom, she insisted, were "perfect." But her oldest daughter, Kay, predeceased her by ten months, which was a terrible blow. She soldiered on bravely, but with less enthusiasm than before.
Mary was a deep thinker, avid reader, constant traveler, and great story-teller. She was wise and witty to the end.
Mary is survived by her husband Dick, who lives at The Sequoias in San Francisco; sons Rich Johnston (Myriam) of Virginia and Mark Johnston (Catherine) of New York; daughter Carolyn Johnston (Karl Olson) of San Francisco; son-in-law Leslie Timpe of Burlingame; grandchildren Lauren Schellinger (Kevin) and Bridget Johnston (Emily Carroll) of New York; Robert Timpe, Mark Olson, Clara Timpe (Josh Echols), and Jack Olson of San Francisco; and Daniella Johnston-Carter (Daniel Carter) of Colorado; great-grandchildren George and Maeve Schellinger of New York; sisters Teresa King and Ann Boyle (Joseph) of Wisconsin; and sister-in-law Virginia Johnston of Michigan.
A funeral Mass will take place at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption at 1111 Gough Street in San Francisco on Monday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m, with a reception immediately afterwards at The Sequoias, at 1400 Geary Boulevard.
Donations may be made to The Gubbio Project, which provides Sacred Sleep, Community, and Sanctuary for the Homeless in San Francisco. www.thegubbioproject.org/donate/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019