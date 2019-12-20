|
Mary Jo Stechschulte (Catti)
June 5, 1925 - November 19, 2019 Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" Stechschulte, born June 5, 1925 in Nampa, Idaho to Pauline Augustine and Paolo Lucca Catti, passed away peacefully of advanced age on November 19, 2019 at her residence, The Heritage on the Marina, in San Francisco.
Mary Jo attended the University of Idaho where she was a proud Tri Delt then served briefly in Women's Army Corps in WWII before moving to San Francisco in the mid 1950s where she worked downtown in the Russ Building for several years. There she met Russell Francis Stechschulte, an architect, at St. Mary's Church and they were married in 1960 at the Presidio Chapel in San Francisco. They soon moved to Green Street where Mary Jo created interiors for the houses Russ designed from his office on Union Street. Soon after, they moved to Ashbury Street into a beautiful Maybeck home where they raised their three children. In 1978, Mary Jo returned to work with ABM Industries where she was a devoted employee and eventually the executive assistant to the President.
Mary Jo loved her family and friends most of all and she brought joy and laughter to those she gathered around her kitchen table. She loved to stay informed on politics, health trends and the latest fashions and would diligently read the newspaper and magazines over a cup of coffee and a fresh loaf of sourdough bread. She was everybody's cheerleader and never stopped advocating for those she loved. She inspired us with her zest for life, her hard work, her strength, determination and humility. May she rest in peace knowing she had a long and happy life that touched so many with her generous spirit, her bright smile and her nurturing demeanor.
Mary Jo is survived by her three children Gregory, Caroline and Katherine, their spouses Tiffany and David, her grandchildren Lauren, Trent, Lucca, Connor, Emma and Julia, and her nieces Cathy and Jovanna. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, her brother, Paul Catti and her niece Elizabeth Catti.
A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 3 PM at Saint Peter and Paul Church. All are invited to share in the celebration of Mary Jo's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, The Chronicle Season of Sharing Fund.
Mary Jo will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her in her 94 years. She had a rare ability to be endlessly positive in life and her joyful disposition will continue to inspire those that knew her. Her laughter, her warmth, and her deep love for us will be remembered forever.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019