December 9th, 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted and loving family.

Born December 6, 1921 in San Francisco and a resident of Belmont for the past 51 years. Beloved child of John and Katherine Petkovich. She is survived by her children Janice (Joe) Cosgrave and Cathy Seiler; grand children Sean (Lauren) Cosgrave, Mike Cosgrave and Caitlin Mee; great grand children Nora and Claire Cosgrave. And numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John, and by her sibling Mario and children John Ronald, John Jr., and James Noel.

Mary grew up in San Francisco and went to Presentation High School.

She worked at Bethlehem Steel during WWII and was an original Rosie the Riveter. She later graduated from Cosmetology school and became a hairdresser. She was also a gifted artist and crafter in San Francisco until she was 83 years old. Mary was a most generous person. We will always remember her dinner parties, picnics, and especially her homemade Biscotti.

Mom was always the first one to a party and the last one to leave. She has gone on to the next party. We will hold forever the memories of her in our hearts.

A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
