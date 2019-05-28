Mary Katherine Keenan Sept. 29, 1939 - May 15, 2019 Mary died suddenly and unexpectedly at her Phoenix Arizona home on May 15th. She was 79 years old. The oldest child of Irish immigrants, Katherine McSweeney and James Hennessy, she was raised in the family home adjascent to the USF soccer/baseball fields, and attended St. Agnes's Grammer School, Presentation High School and Dominican College. While at Dominican, she served as Student Affairs Board President during her senior year and editor of the school publication, the Carillon, during her junior year. Following graduation, Mary became a teacher with the San Francisco Unified School District, principally as a Ttile I teacher. After thirty years of service, Mary retired with her husband of now 55 years, Alexander S. Keenan to Phoenix to be closer to their daughter and her growing family.



Survivors include her husband, her son Alex (Wendy) of Falls Church Virginia, her daughter Ileen Welty (Michael), six grandchildren: Madison, Mary Morgan, Grace, Mary Katherine, James and Joseph; and two brother, Tim and Jim, numerous cousins and nieces in this country and in Ireland.



Funeral services were held in Phoenix. Contributions in Mary's name may be made to Dominican University 50 Acacia Avenue, San Rafael CA 94901.



A celebration of Mary's Life gathering will be held in Northern California, the date and location tbd.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2019