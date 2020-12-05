Mary Louise (Peggy) Kinnaird
July 1924 – October 2020
When she was born, her mother wanted to name her Mary Louise and her father wanted to name her Peggy. After much discussion, her father finally declared he didn't care what her given name was, he was going to call her Peggy; and Peggy it was for the next 96 years. Born in Hemingford, Nebraska to Eugene Leroy and Delma Vae Stilwill, Peggy was raised in Lead, South Dakota and was a 1942 graduate of Lead High School. She married William (Bill) Gillespie in 1943 in Cuero, TX, where Bill was stationed in the Army Air Corps. Following WWII, they moved to Seattle WA and then to San Mateo, CA, where they raised their two children, Susan and Jason. Among her many accomplishments was a long career as a PBX operator, both for the Walnut Creek Police Department and as the owner of her own business. Following her retirement, Peggy traveled the US in her RV before settling in Pinos Altos, NM. Not quite ready for retired life, she joined a family in Seattle as their house manager and along the way acquired an honorary granddaughter in their daughter Lily.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her stepfather Ed Anderson and her six siblings. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Mike) and her son Jason (Malena), her four granddaughters, Megan (Bryan), Laura, Meredith (Dave) and Chelsea (Aaron), fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was deeply loved and her wisdom and humor will be sorely missed. No services are planned. Interment will be at Little Falls Cemetery in Vader, WA. Donations may be made in Peggy's name to the Alzheimer's Association