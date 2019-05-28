Mary Margaret Knights Miller August 15, 1927-May 21, 2019 Mary passed away in Dallas, Texas on May 21, 2019. She was born in San Francisco, California and attended elementary and high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in San Francisco. She received her undergraduate degree from Barat College and then obtained her master's degree from University of California at Berkley. She met her husband Charles while working as a librarian at Stanford University. She was active in many Catholic organizations, was a member of the Sacred Heart Alumni and worked on many charity events while living in Tucson, Arizona where she resided with her husband and children. She traveled extensively and enjoyed many sporting events at the University of Arizona and was an avid San Francisco Giants fan. She is survived by her two children, Catherine and Christopher. She had four grandchildren whom she adored, Kirsten, Parker and Keeley from Dallas, Texas and Brigid Delilah from Los Angeles, California. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Charles, by both her parents, Charles and Jean, sisters Jane and Sheila and her son Charles. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. There will be a funeral mass at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush St., San Francisco, CA at 1:45 PM on Friday May 31, 2019. She will be laid to rest following the Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA. There will be a celebration of her life in Tucson, Arizona at a later date. Donations may be made to the .





