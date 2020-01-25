|
|
Mary Marcy Liston
1931 – 2020Mary Marcy Liston was born August 2, 1931 in San Francisco, the only daughter of Sarah Parker Liston and James Crichton Liston and the sister of Jim and Tom. Marcy died of pancreatic cancer January 18, 2020, also in San Francisco. In the intervening years, Marcy led an admirable, adventurous, generous life creating several successful careers, being fully immersed in her hobbies of sailing, art, music, rescuing cats and most of all, assisting and supporting the youth of her family and people from all walks of life all over the world. Wherever she went, she knew no strangers. Whomever she met was charmed and attracted to her unique charisma; many lives were enhanced and enriched by her interest and support of their abilities and talents. In many cases, significant friendships were formed and a third generation of those chance encounters and her kindnesses feel a great loss of a true friend.
After her early education in Bay Area schools, Marcy moved with her mother to southern California and attended Coronado High School where she was elected Student Body President. She graduated in 1949. Marcy chose San Diego State College where she was the first female Student Body President, and graduated in 1953 with a BS in Political Science. Upon graduation, Marcy moved to St. Louis, MO. where she served the Foreign Policy Association, UNESCO, and the League of Women Voters.
In 1956 Marcy went to Washington DC as a senatorial assistant to Senator Thomas Hennings, Jr. Marcy also worked with Senator Estes Kefauver. In 1960 She returned to the city of her birth and became a very successful programmer for Standard Oil/Chevron for 20 years, which included a stint programming in Denmark. Marcy then accepted a systems analyst position at Wells Fargo Bank, San Francisco and retired from them after 27 years. She then had more time to sail White Cap, her boat berthed at the Santa Cruz yacht harbor, and to care for the apartment building she bought and called home the rest of her life.
Marcy leaves behind a grieving family of a brother, 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 7 grand nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins here and in England & Ireland-including one 6- year old namesake. Her extended family and the considerable friendships she made are feeling, in their words, the loss of, "A person who made the world better," "A person of compassion, generosity & integrity," "She was always the light in the room." "The person who showed me what it meant to have joy for life," "A person who made my life richer because I knew her." "Someone who makes me smile just thinking of her."
A celebration of life is being planned for early March and her ashes will be scattered in Monterey Bay as she requested. As for gifts in her name? Marcy respected all charitable causes. Please give to the organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020