Mary M. Long
April 23, 1925 - January 3, 2020Mary M. (Sevilla) Long passed away in her home at the age of 94, on January 3, 2020. She was surrounded in love by her husband of 72 years, John D. Long, and her 5 children, John, Denis, Donald, Kathleen (Callaway), and Bill, who were all able to be with her in her last few days. Mary was also the proud grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five. The large, loving Long family will miss their matriarch, Mary, and they feel very blessed to be part of her beloved family. Mary was born in 1925 in Colima, Mexico to Esther Ceballos and Jose Sevilla. She was raised in San Francisco and was the eldest of seven children. Mary met John on her front doorstep in San Francisco in 1946 at her sister's wedding shower. They married a year later and began a 72 year life together. After John and Mary had their five children in the city, they moved their family to an active home in San Mateo. For the last 62 years, they have welcomed multitudes of family and friends to this beloved home and it has remained a gathering place to this day. It has always been filled with Mary's favorite things: love, laughter, good friends, children and extended family. Mary had a radiant and charismatic way about her and she encouraged everyone she knew to be curious and unafraid to try something new. She herself went back to school at age 70, and received her Masters Degree in Gerontology. Mary was also an avid student of painting and loved all the new discoveries she found in the arts. Her perspective and delight in these, and many other interests, were refreshing and motivating to her friends and loved ones. All who knew Mary, received joy being in her presence. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on February 1st at Skylawn in San Mateo. The family requests that any donations be made to Pathways Hospice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020