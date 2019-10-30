San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Mary Lopez Obituary
Mary A. Lopez

July 29, 1932 - November 25, 2019

Entered into rest, October 25th, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Ray Lopez and loving mother of Dave (Lil), Tony, Bob (Anna), Esther (Fred) Asche, Vickie, Michael (Jean) Ahumada; treasured grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A longtime faithful member of Epiphany parish where she was a founder of the Hispano-Americano group. In her early years she was active at St Theresa's Grammar School and Immaculate Conception Academy.

She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit Sunday, November 3rd ,5:00 - 9:00 pm, Vigil service at 7:00 pm, DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 4th at 9:30 am, Church of the Epiphany, 827 Vienna St, San Francisco

Donations preferred to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, 2800 Leavenworth St, Suite 350B, San Francisco, Ca 94133 or the .

Additional messages and remembrances can be left on OBITUARE.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
