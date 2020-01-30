|
|
Mary Lou BlackfieldMy mom, Mary Lou Blackfield, aka Momo, passed away peacefully on 01/16/20, at her home in Sonoma. Momo is reunited with her beloved Irving, her parents, Ray and Mayla, her siblings Bill and Rita, and of course her "kitty's", in the heavens above the Golden Gate. Momo, born on 4/5/36, was a proud 3rd generation San Franciscan, raised in the Parkside (don't call it the Sunset) and a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She was a lifelong fan of the Giants and Niners, and an even bigger fan of Christopher and Marc's baseball, basketball and football teams.
Momo collected things, but mostly she collected friends. She was loyal and loving, and never forgot an important date...the most thoughtful person you'll ever meet. To her extended family and her many friends I offer my heartfelt thanks for the love you gave to her. It warmed her heart when you sent her letters and pictures, or gave her a call and shared a story. To Audrey, her lifelong bestie, and Kay her "Sonoma-long" bestie, thank you, your friendship was real and heartfelt. Denise, thank you for your love and for being there, Momo felt your love. Lastly, Christopher and Marc you shared a special bond with Momo. She loved you so. You made her life complete. Along with Alex, who she fell in love with right away, you were Momo's "golf" partners, dinner dates, Yahtzee competitors and "happy hour" companions.
Momos days in heaven will be full, riding the L Taraval downtown to shop at City of Paris or the Emporium, then back for a drink at the Blue Crystal, dinner at the Red Chimney and maybe a few frames at Baghdad Bowl, she might even throw in a shake at Wally's. She'll definitely be cheering on her Niners today.
Mom, thanks for the lessons you taught me (up, with one olive) and the love you showed me. I'll toast you often, miss you fiercely and love you always. Your son, Scott.
Momo will be laid to rest with her beloved Irving at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sonoma on February 24th, 2020 at 1:30pm. Friends are welcome to join us there and then to The Swiss Hotel Restaurant on the Plaza, for a toast to Momo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020