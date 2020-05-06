Mary Louise Murphy (nee McCarron)Mary Louise Murphy (nee McCarron) former wife of the late Michael James Murphy left her loving family on May 2, 2020. Mary Lou was the loving mother of Courtney Eovaldi and the late Tracy (Albert (Trey) Ish). She was the adoring grandmother of Albie, Michael and Katie Ish and Joey, Luke and Annabella (Ella) Eovaldi. Mary Lou was the devoted daughter of Lillian

McCarron (nee Shaffer) and was cherished by her former in-laws, Arthur (Audrey) Murphy, Mary (Charles) Erickson, Patrick Murphy (Susan Sitter), Eileen ( Hon. David) Donnersberger, John Murphy and Thomas (Margaret) Murphy.



Mary Lou was born in Chicago and spent many years living in San Francisco where she leaves many caring friends.



Any one who knew my mom, Mary Lou can confirm she was quite the character! The love she had for her daughters and her grandchildren was enormous, unconditional and consistent. She was playful and left us with memories and laughter that we will all cherish for our lifetime. She demonstrated strength, love, integrity and the ability to laugh at life's uncertainties. She was the strongest person we have ever known.



Mary Lou was diagnosed with cancer over two years ago. She wanted to live her life to the fullest and chose to fight cancer on her own. She beat all odds. She worked until the day she came to live with me three weeks ago, I will be forever grateful for the gift she gave me to love and take care of her in her final days. She attempted to live life so that she might die wearing out, not rusting out. And SHE SUCCEEDED!!!



The family wishes to thank the Journey Care Center for their tender and loving care of Mary Lou in her final days. Due to the CoVid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



We pray that Tracy and Mary Lou have found each other and are together at peace.



Thank you for the memories mom (Mary Lou)! We love you and we will miss you, but our memories with you and your unconditional love will be forever in our hearts.



Godspeed



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store