Mary Lucey

Mary LuceyMary Lucey (nee O'Brien) passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on July 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Mary was born in Cashloura, Drinagh, County Cork, Ireland. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret (O'Mahoney) O'Brien.Dearly beloved and devoted wife of the late Jeremiah (Jerry) Lucey. Loving mother of Neil (Janet Ruffoni) Lucey and Peggy (Dan) Nevin. Cherished grandmother of Kelli (John) Walsh, Joey (Lisa) Nevin, Jeremiah Nevin and Nicholas Lucey. Loving GG of Maeve and Grace Nevin, Finn and Jack Walsh. They all brought tremendous joy to her life.At 23, Mary set sail from Cobh, Ireland and arrived in New York City. She then boarded a train to San Francisco, and arrived on December 18, 1948. She met the love of her life, Jerry Lucey, a fellow Corkonian, at the KRB Hall in October 1949. They were married at Mission Dolores Church on April 19, 1952. They were inseparable throughout their 47 year loving marriage until Jerry's passing in 1999.Mary cherished a lifetime of gardening, knitting, and baking, especially Irish Soda Bread, until her eyesight debilitated her. Irish music was always playing in her home. Mary cheered and socialized at all of her grandchildren's sporting events; always ready to jump in the car to see them competing in a gym, on a field or on water. She was their biggest fan and they knew it.Mary was a life long volunteer for the St. Patrick's Fathers, Drishane Club, Columban Fathers and later in life a 13 year volunteer at St. Stephen Church. She shared her time and energy at Our Lady of Mercy, St. Anne's, Archbishop Riordan and Mercy High Schools. She was a member of the United Irish Cultural Center, and was fiercely proud of her 67-year membership in the Rebel Cork Ladies Association. She loved everything Irish, but specifically her beloved County Cork.Mary is survived by her loving sisters and brothers Peggy Desmond (Gene – dec.), Billy (Chrissie) O'Brien, Donal (Mary) O'Brien and Eileen McSweeney (Denis – dec.), all of County Cork. Predeceased by her siblings Michael O'Brien, and Kitty (Dennis) Harrington. Sister in law of Mary O'Brien of County Waterford.Mary was the sister in law of Maura Lucey and Winnie Lucey. Predeceased by her in laws, Jim (Sheila) Lucey, Michael Lucey, Nellie (John) Keating, Sheila (Dan) Sullivan, Dan Lucey, Mary Kate (Mike) Lucey.In 2017, Mary moved to Nazareth House where she was warmly welcomed. Mary enjoyed the warm weather, beautiful gardens and her new semi-independent lifestyle. She was a faithful Catholic throughout her life and the ability to attend Mass everyday was a blessing. The Nazareth House staff was wonderful, and we thank them. We would like to thank Dr. Francis Charlton for his decades of medical care for our Mom. Hospice by the Bay provided excellent care and support to Mom and our family in the last few weeks.Private interment took place on Friday, July 10th at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations my be made in Mary's memory to St. Stephen Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco, CA 94132, or United Irish Cultural Center Leo T. Walsh Scholarship Program, 2700-45th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116.