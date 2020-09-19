1/
Mary Lyons
Mary Grace Lyons

Mary Grace Lyons, AKA Jellybeans has left for her final adventure.

Beloved by many, near and far, Mary lived life to the fullest. A San Francisco native, Fifth Generation, she leaves many friends and family who remember her as a "Strong Irish Woman." Mary fought a brave battle (against Mesothelioma) and left us too soon.

Godspeed Jelly, may you Rest in Peace with the Beloved.

The Memorial Graveside Service is 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA.

Assisted by Monte's
Chapel of the Hills,
San Anselmo, CA.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
