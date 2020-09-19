Mary Lyons

Mary Grace Lyons



Mary Grace Lyons, AKA Jellybeans has left for her final adventure.



Beloved by many, near and far, Mary lived life to the fullest. A San Francisco native, Fifth Generation, she leaves many friends and family who remember her as a "Strong Irish Woman." Mary fought a brave battle (against Mesothelioma) and left us too soon.



Godspeed Jelly, may you Rest in Peace with the Beloved.



The Memorial Graveside Service is 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA.



Assisted by Monte's

Chapel of the Hills,

San Anselmo, CA.





