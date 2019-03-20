Home

Mary Bowe Maas

March 12, 1928 - March 14, 2019

Mary Bowe Maas, beloved wife of Theodore A. Maas, Jr. for 70 years, passed away peacefully in San Mateo. Mary lived a long and charmed life. She was a loving mother and grandmother, an avid golfer at Crystal Springs Golf Course and Green Hills Country Club, a skilled bridge player in many bridge clubs, a world traveler and an award winning fisherwoman at Sardine Lake. Mary leaves behind her daughter Sandy (Dave) Stamer, son Larry (Cathy) Maas, her grandchildren Chris (Angelina) Stamer, Jeff (Samantha) Maas, Tony Stamer and Jenny (Ryan) Lindner, and her greatgrandchildren Ryan, Teddy, Sabrina, Lily, Aniyah and Antonio. Donations can be made to the Peninsula Humane Society. Funeral services will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
