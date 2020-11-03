1/1
Mary Magocsy
Mary A. Magocsy

Mary A. Magocsy, RN, BSN, MBA, aged 62 years, former nurse at San Francisco General and retired from the City of San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, beloved daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Esther (nee Schmidt), loving sister of Susan and the late Albert Jr., Karen and Jimmy, survived by dear cousins and cherished friends, preceded in death by her beloved family friend Roxie Dixon. Contributions in memory of Mary suggested to the Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Rd., Cleveland, OH 44110. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Gesu Catholic Church (University Heights, OH) at 10 AM. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mary at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME, 4600 MAYFIELD RD., SOUTH EUCLID, OH 44121, ON THURSDAY NOV. 5 FROM 4-7 PM. On-line obituary, guestbook and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
