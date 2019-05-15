Services Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831) 724-6371 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Franich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Margaret Franich

1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Margaret Corcoran Franich Our beloved mother passed peacefully at the age of 100+ on May 8, 2019. Mary Margaret was born to Katherine and Joseph Corcoran on 1-9-1919, in New London, Connecticut, the oldest of three children. Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Marty Franich, in 1989.



Mary Margaret was a longtime resident of Watsonville, California, and lovingly raised her family of 5 there. Her favorite recollection was of meeting Marty ("let me write that name down : MARTY FRANICH") on a blind date at a birthday party in Mystic, Connecticut…the rest was history as she married Marty 4 months later. Mary Margaret leaves her sons: Mark aka Skip Franich (Nancy)-Los Altos, CA and Rocky Franich (Judy) – Watsonville, CA, and her daughters, Sugar Filice (Gus), Orinda, CA, Frosty Johnson (Tom), Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and Joy Maze (George), Lafayette, CA. Mary Margaret, known fondly as Tutu to her big family, also enjoyed time with her 6 grandchildren, Brendan and Darren Franich, Chip Franich, Molly (Mason) and Gennaro Filice, and Steve Maze, as well as her five great-grands: Tyde, Kyla, Ryder, Rory and Maya.



Mary Margaret Corcoran Franich spent many happy hours on the beach ... beginning on the East Coast at Osprey Beach where she perfected her back- dive to eventually building a family home at Potbelly Beach in Aptos, California. She also accompanied Marty on many fishing trips to Mexico and the Kona Coast of Hawaii. Even at 90 plus she was always game to roll up her pants to "catch some rays". MM lived up to her buoyant nickname "Corky" but especially excelled as Mother and Tutu to her big family.



Mary Margaret liked to say she was named twice. She sported a green thumb as she tended what she fondly called her "California" gardens. As Marty's loyal companion, she attended many Cal football games and enjoyed Marty's wide circle of friends from Cal and beyond. MM learned to crochet and made many a blanket for family and friends…especially during Lent when she liked to keep her hands busy. She was a devoted wife and mother who always modeled care and concern for her gang. Her mommilies (aka "Tutuisms") encouraged everyone to become a member of the "Clean Plate Club". She hosted many family gatherings with her special recipe for Posh Potatoes and delicious desserts including Hello Dollies and a killer apple pie.



There is great comfort knowing she will be welcomed home by her loving husband, Marty, as well as her parents and her brother Joe (who passed away in 2017) and her sister, Ellen, who pre-deceased her in 1958.



Memories of our Mom will remain with us forever; though her subtle style, authentic grace and good humor will be dearly missed.



The family would like to thank all of Mary Margaret's wonderful care givers including the staff at Wesley House, the hospital and visiting nurses, and the hospice staff. Special thanks to Lu Alvernaz for many years of dedicated companionship. We truly appreciate all the support from our friends! In honor of Mary Margaret, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church or Moreland Notre Dame School, both in Watsonville, California, or . Private services will be held.

Arrangements are under the care of Mehl's Colonial Chapel.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019