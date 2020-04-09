|
|
Mary Elizabeth McCarthy
December 1, 1919 - April 1, 2020Mary Elizabeth McCarthy passed away at the age of 100 on April 1st in Cupertino. She passed peacefully, just as she had lived her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Cornelius. She is survived by her children Maureen (Bob Hurrell), Danny (Robin), Molly (Bob Stanton), John (Melanie), Eileen (Ken Jauregui), and Rev. Michael McCarthy S.J. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Mary was born and raised in Southern California attending Immaculate Heart High School. Upon completing her schooling, she worked for Lockheed Aircraft through World War II and married Con, a San Francisco native, in 1945. Moving to San Francisco in 1950, they raised their six children in St. Cecilia parish. Their children were graduates of St. Cecilia, Mercy, and St. Ignatius. Mary remained an active ﬁxture in the parish until she moved to The Forum at Rancho San Antonio in Cupertino in 2006 where she instantly cultivated new friendships and became an active member of their community. Mary was a woman who was happy, generous, grounded, gracious, sweet, and possessed of immense personal warmth. She will not only be missed by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren but by all whose lives she touched. For further information about Mary's life and funeral plans at St. Cecilia later this summer, go to http://www.mykeeper.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020