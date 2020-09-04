1/1
Mary McSweeney
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dockery McSweeney
May 26, 1925 – August 28, 2020
Was gracefully swept away to Heaven on August 28, 2020 at the wonderful age of 95. A devout Catholic, she was thrilled to join the love of her life, her late husband Timothy McSweeney. With her at home when she passed was her loving family, Gregory McSweeney (Diane Termini) and Julie McSweeney. Nee Mary Dockery Barry, she cherished her youth in the classic old San Francisco, attending St. Cecilia School and St. Brigid High School. She walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day and remained a true, loyal native San Franciscan her entire life. Her experiences at the University of California at Berkeley (Class of 47) instilled in her a lifelong curiosity including a passion for history. She had many fabulous chapters, embracing each to the fullest with her indomitable spirit and zest for life. She was a special sister, adored teacher, beloved wife, phenomenal mom, fun loving aunt, fast acquaintance to strangers, sincere friend to old and new, sweet godmother, beautiful artist, avid Cal fan, devoted ballet patron, exuberant traveler and quite simply a woman with amazing strength, style, spunk, wit and faith to the very end. At 94 she traveled to Europe twice; first to Ireland to attend a family christening and next to Northern Italy. She had the good fortune to celebrate her 95th birthday in May, truly in her element with all her glamour, with a fantastic parade of family and friends. A remarkable woman who will be missed by countless near and far, she seemed immortal and yet it was her time. She is survived by her immediate family and 23 nieces and nephews. She was also the great aunt and great-great aunt to their growing progeny. With most of her generation gone, she was focused on the next, each one dear to her heart. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be said at a later date, and details will be sent to family and friends. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the San Francisco Ballet. Meanwhile, let's raise a glass and make a toast to "Manhattan Mary".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved