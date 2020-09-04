Mary Dockery McSweeneyMay 26, 1925 – August 28, 2020Was gracefully swept away to Heaven on August 28, 2020 at the wonderful age of 95. A devout Catholic, she was thrilled to join the love of her life, her late husband Timothy McSweeney. With her at home when she passed was her loving family, Gregory McSweeney (Diane Termini) and Julie McSweeney. Nee Mary Dockery Barry, she cherished her youth in the classic old San Francisco, attending St. Cecilia School and St. Brigid High School. She walked across the Golden Gate Bridge on opening day and remained a true, loyal native San Franciscan her entire life. Her experiences at the University of California at Berkeley (Class of 47) instilled in her a lifelong curiosity including a passion for history. She had many fabulous chapters, embracing each to the fullest with her indomitable spirit and zest for life. She was a special sister, adored teacher, beloved wife, phenomenal mom, fun loving aunt, fast acquaintance to strangers, sincere friend to old and new, sweet godmother, beautiful artist, avid Cal fan, devoted ballet patron, exuberant traveler and quite simply a woman with amazing strength, style, spunk, wit and faith to the very end. At 94 she traveled to Europe twice; first to Ireland to attend a family christening and next to Northern Italy. She had the good fortune to celebrate her 95th birthday in May, truly in her element with all her glamour, with a fantastic parade of family and friends. A remarkable woman who will be missed by countless near and far, she seemed immortal and yet it was her time. She is survived by her immediate family and 23 nieces and nephews. She was also the great aunt and great-great aunt to their growing progeny. With most of her generation gone, she was focused on the next, each one dear to her heart. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be said at a later date, and details will be sent to family and friends. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the San Francisco Ballet. Meanwhile, let's raise a glass and make a toast to "Manhattan Mary".