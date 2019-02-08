Sister Mary Michaeline O'Connor, PBVM Sister Mary Michaeline O'Connor, PBVM

(formerly Sister Mary St. Michael) entered eternal life on February 4, 2019 in San Francisco. A native of San Francisco, California, Sister Michaeline was born on January 7, 1924, and was a Sister of the Presentation for 77 years.

She was the devoted daughter of Ellen Mulvihill and Thomas O'Connor and was also predeceased by her brothers, Leo, Thomas, John, and Gerald, and her sisters, Sister Carmelite O'Connor, DC, and Peggy O'Connor McGovern.

From this family of nine siblings, she leaves her loving sisters, Sister M. Euphemia O'Connor, PBVM and Sister M. Kieran O'Connor, PBVM, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, as well as her loving Presentation Sisters and Associates.

Sister Michaeline earned a B.S. in Liberal Arts from the University of San Francisco and a California General Teaching Credential for Life. What she called the "happiest years of my life," began in 1943 when she commenced her lifelong ministry as a Catholic elementary school teacher. Over the next fifty-one years, Sister Michaeline taught at Presentation schools in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Los Angeles, and San Pedro. In 1982 she went to Nativity School, Menlo Park, where she remained on the staff as a full-time teacher until she retired in 1991. She often said she found much joy in teaching, remarking, "Every class was my favorite."

After retirement, Sister Michaeline continued to serve in Nativity Parish working with altar servers, teaching religion classes, as well as volunteering at Saint Anthony Parish, Redwood City, and Catholic Worker House, Redwood City.

Sister Michaeline moved to the Presentation Motherhouse in 2004 and since that time has been engaged in volunteer work, the ministry of prayer for the needs of the world, and bringing much joy to all who met or knew her. She delighted in the visits from family and friends, the SPCA and from friends who brought their pets to the Motherhouse. She loved all of creation and once wrote, "For all in life, I give thanks!"

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Presentation Motherhouse, 2340 Turk Boulevard, San Francisco, followed by a 2:00 pm Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

Memorial contributions to the Sisters of the Presentation are preferred. Contributions can be sent to Sisters of the Presentation, Development Office, 281 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118.





