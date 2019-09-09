|
|
Mary Lampre Mires
August 27, 1925 - September 6, 2019Peacefully of natural causes with family nearby. Mary was preceded in death by her sister Frances Lampre (2011) and her beloved daughter Nicoletta Ketchum (2016). She is survived by her eldest and youngest daughters, Violetta Gianaras (Napa); and Francesca Mires-Diederich (Miami); and their husbands John Gianaras, Jean Bernard Diederich and son-in-law Robert Ketchum. She is also survived by granddaughters Kristen (Gianaras) McCaffery, Kathyrn Gianaras; Christina (Ketchum) Georgiou, Victoria (Ketchum) Doherty, Tasneem Campos, Zoe Diederich; grandson Alexandre Diederich, cousins Gary Katsanis, Mary Yannaghas, Tia Nuris, Lula Ossipoff; Vicky Samaras and Kathy Karsant. She was a long-time member of the Annunciation Church Philoptochos Society, the benevolent and philanthropic arm of the church. MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.
A Trisagion Service (Wake) will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 245 Valencia Street, San Francisco, 94110 on Thursday, September 12, at 7 p.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. Family Funeral services will be at the Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Colma on Friday, September 13, at 11am. ***In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Annunciation Cathedral Building Fund***
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019