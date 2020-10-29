Mary Moore
January 07, 1947 - October 25, 2020
Mary Dolores Harvey Moore passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct 25th at her home, surrounded by family and close friends. Mary had been battling cancer for over 20 years, under the incredible care of Dr. Francis Charleton and Dr. Robert Weber, for whom the family is forever grateful.
Mary is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Moore, sons Bill and Kevin, daughters in law Francesca and Erika, as well as her grandchildren Renee, Theresa, Kassidy and Sean.
Mary Harvey Moore was born in San Francisco to William Harvey and Theresa Garibaldi Harvey, residing in the Richmond and then Sunset districts. Mary attended St. Monica's grammar school (and would quickly tell you she helped win the Volleyball championship in 1960) and Presentation high school, where she had made many friendships that had endured her entire life.
Mary and Bill Moore were married on November 9, 1968 in San Francisco and lived in the Excelsior district. Mary worked for the San Francisco Police Department as an administrative assistant from 1968 - 1972, leaving the department when she had her first born, William A Moore III. In 1973, Mary and Bill moved to Pacifica where they had their second child, Kevin and lived in the same house for the remainder of her life. Mary was very involved with the Pacifica community, working for the City of Pacifica Fire Department for over 20 years and actively involved with St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Mary's grandchildren were the light of Mary's life, to whom they affectionately called "Maga". Even in the 24 hours leading up to her passing, Maga made sure that each grandchild had $5 to buy an ice cream and let them know that she would always be with them.
Mary's bright blue eyes, infectious smile, sense of humor and unconditional love to her friends and family will be sorely missed.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the family will be holding a private ceremony and Mary will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice