Mary C. Cobarruviaz Navarro 1928 - 2019 Left this earth at home with her beloved husband of more than 75 years and her family at her bedside. They were wonderful years together.

Loving mother of Tony (Mona) Navarro, Barbara (Rollen, deceased) Barrett, and Linda (Art) Castle. Dear grandmother of Kimberly Navarro, Robert (Janine) Barrett and Lisa Barrett; Great Grandmother of Courtney, Danny and Tino; Dear Godmother of Steven Pina and Gary Cobarruviaz. Preceded by her parents Rita and Felipe and brothers Phil, Ben and Ernie. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Mary loved cooking, especially tamales at Christmas. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, and going to Reno and Las Vegas to play the slot machines. She had great neighbors Brennan and Leann, Wes and Janice, and her good friends Marilyn and John Morten. She retired from Brinks.

Special thanks to Hospice, especially Mollie O'Brian, Hal Smyer Chaplin, Theresa Quang Social Worker, and all the other Staff Members who have been here to help Mary and Lou through this crisis.

The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, March 5th at 12:30 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd, Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary