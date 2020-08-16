Mary O'Regan

Mary (Brennan) O'Regan

May 27, 1928 - August 9, 2020

Mary Brennan O'Regan passed away peacefully at the age of 92 at her residence in Albany. Mary was born in Ballinrobe, County Mayo, Ireland, the oldest of five born to Rita Fitzpatrick Brennan and Edmund J. Brennan. Among the many towns where the family lived, some of her fondest memories were of the years spent in the fishing village of Schull in West Cork, as well as her frequent stays at the multi-generation Fitzpatrick home in Ballinrobe. After boarding school in Dublin, Mary attended University College Cork, where she met Edward 'Ned' O'Regan, a medical student. Ned first saw Mary standing on the college steps: "There she was, wearing those little black boots, and I thought, 'There's the girl for me.'"

Mary spoke fondly of living and working in Dublin after college, relishing the adventure of an independent life in the city. In 1953, she embarked on her biggest adventure, moving to the San Francisco Bay Area to marry Ned, who had arrived in the U.S. a year earlier to complete his medical residency. She missed her family, friends, and Ireland, and continued to go "home" on many occasions, including a few memorable summers with her young family in tow. She was a devoted and supportive mother of five, and a thoughtful and generous host at her Kensington home where she lived for nearly 60 years. Although the Irish are known for the gift of the gab, Mary's gift was the opposite: she was a great listener. She welcomed countless visitors to her kitchen table and was quick to offer tea, conversation and a ready laugh. Casual visits often extended into dinner invitations: "FHB, kids, FHB" (Family Hold Back). Although her beauty and style may be what initially struck many about Mary, (including Ned), her warmth, innate goodness and easy hospitality kept them coming back.

Mary enjoyed the quiet of Kensington, however, the city remained a draw, and she routinely took the bus to San Francisco to explore I. Magnin or get her hair done, or pick up a standing-room ticket to a symphony or opera matinee. She loved classical music and was an avid reader of the San Francisco Chronicle, reference books, and fiction novels. A devout Catholic all her life, Mary supported several charities serving those in need.



Mary is survived by her dear sister, Kay Brennan of Enniscrone, County Sligo, Ireland, and her brother, Edmund Brennan of Brittas Bay, County Wicklow; her son, Edward O'Regan (Janice Cook) of Chico CA, and her daughters Jackie O'Regan (David Verchomin) of Baltimore MD, Deirdre O'Regan ( Brett Harvey) of Albany CA, and Patricia O'Regan (Mike Frauenfelder) of Albany CA. Mary is predeceased by her daughter Kathryn Mary O'Regan; her husband, Dr. Edward O'Regan, her brothers Kieran and Rev. Thomas Brennan, as well as her beloved Cocker Spaniels, Boots and Scout. She was 'Granny' to eight wonderful grandchildren: Brittany, Molly (Nate Naylor), Josephine, Maria, Lucie, Oona, Eamonn, and Beatrice; one great-grandchild (Breslin), and soon, two more great-grandchildren (more twins).

Burial services will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned in the future.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store