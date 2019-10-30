Home

Mary Margaret Parenti

A life long South San Francisco resident, entered into rest at her home on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy Parenti for over 65 years. Loving mother of David Parenti (his wife Linda), Roy Parenti, Jr. (his wife Barbara), and Cathie Peluffo (her husband Mark). Dear sister of Pat "Sissy" Miailovich. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Julie & Lori Parenti; Robert & James Parenti; Michael, Alan & Leanne Peluffo; and her great grandchildren Lucca, Derrick, Lilliana, Jonathan, McKenna, Gino, Kai; including her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A South San Francisco native, age 92 years.
A member of the South San Francisco Women's Club, an avid bridge player in Millbrae; She loved to cook, enjoyed being with her family along with her many trips to Maui and Italy.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after 2:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 4:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Her family prefers donations to Kaiser Hospice or to the .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
