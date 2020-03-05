|
|
Mary Teresa Parish
October 9, 1942 - February 3, 2020Mary Teresa Maney was born October 9, 1942 to Mary & James Maney. She was raised & educated in San Francisco with a distinguished career with Pacific Bell. She received her Masters in Counseling & Doctorate in Education. She became a well-known professor & Associate Dean at St. Mary's College.
Mary passed unexpectedly on February 3, 2020 at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Alice Ames, cousin Robert Brodie & grandson-in-law, Jameson Grant. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gayle (Barney) Parish, daughter Joan Miller, grandchildren Chelsea Grant & Zane Miller, sister Barbara Gasparini, cousin Beverly Teak & several nieces & nephews.
There will be a Funeral Mass celebration for Mary on March 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Vianney's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek, Ca. Guests are invited to a reception in the church hall following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. John Vianney's Youth Group.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020