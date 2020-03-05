Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney's Catholic Church
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Parish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Parish


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Parish Obituary
Mary Teresa Parish

October 9, 1942 - February 3, 2020

Mary Teresa Maney was born October 9, 1942 to Mary & James Maney. She was raised & educated in San Francisco with a distinguished career with Pacific Bell. She received her Masters in Counseling & Doctorate in Education. She became a well-known professor & Associate Dean at St. Mary's College.

Mary passed unexpectedly on February 3, 2020 at the age of 77. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Alice Ames, cousin Robert Brodie & grandson-in-law, Jameson Grant. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gayle (Barney) Parish, daughter Joan Miller, grandchildren Chelsea Grant & Zane Miller, sister Barbara Gasparini, cousin Beverly Teak & several nieces & nephews.

There will be a Funeral Mass celebration for Mary on March 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John Vianney's Catholic Church in Walnut Creek, Ca. Guests are invited to a reception in the church hall following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. John Vianney's Youth Group.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -