|
|
Mary E. Passanisi Mary E. Passanisi passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her four children and niece, Lorraine McLane.
Mary was the beloved wife to the love of her life, Charlie Passanisi (d 2005). Cherished mother to Cindy Passanisi Sweeney (Tom Sweeney), Steve Passanisi (Debbie Crowley), Karen Passanisi and Jennine Passanisi (Jennifer Newman). Adoring grandmother to six grandchildren Erin Haley, Greg Haley (Shelly), John Passanisi (Becca), Nick Passanisi (Amber), Olivia Passanisi-Boullet and Brendan Passanisi-Boullet. Loving Great-Grandmother ("GG") to Luke and Lexi Haley, Ryland and Charlie Turdici, Austin Passanisi and Logan Passanisi. She was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews and second mother to numerous family friends over the years. Mary's devotion to her loyal four legged companions, Benson and Riley was truly something special.
Mary was born in San Francisco to Margaret (Bermingham) and Patrick Joseph Harrison. She was the fifth child born of nine children; Irene Harrison (d) Patricia Metzler (d) Helen Latham, Kip McGrath, William Harrison (Kathryn), Margaret Marshall (d), Frances Harrison and Patrick Harrison (Diane).
Mary loved traveling with her siblings on cruises, enjoyed bowling, and her Tuesday ceramics with her dearest friends Ila Shoaf and Carol Heally. She was happiest at her summer cabin on the Russian River in Rio Nido surrounded by family and many friends where everyone was welcome. Mary lived a full life and will be dearly missed by all. Her kindness and love of family and friends will live on by all that she touched.
Mary's children would like to thank the medical staff at Seton Hospital, UCSF Outpatient Palliative Care, and her caretakers Cathy and Curl for the kindness and loving care they provided for Mary in her home. The family greatly appreciates Linda Mathiesen for her friendship and support over the years.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City on Friday, October 11th at 10:00 AM immediately followed by a 12:00 Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 901 Oceana Blvd. in Pacifica. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma Ca. Donations may be made in Mary's name to the San Francisco SPCA or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019